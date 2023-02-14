Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to be furious with the behaviour of nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, who has declared that she supports President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite being a senior member of Jubilee Party and Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Last week, Sabina who is also a former Murang’a County Woman Representative, led more than 30 Jubilee Party lawmakers to the state House where they pledged to dump Azimio and work with Ruto.

Sabina’s move seems to have infuriated Uhuru if the statement issued by embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni is anything to go by.

Kioni said they will remove Sabina as Deputy Minority Whip of the National Assembly.

“We have revoked Sabina Chege’s seat as Deputy Whip of the Minority, and we are calling on Azimio MPs to ensure that she is no longer in office as of Tuesday, as she has already joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” Kioni said.

