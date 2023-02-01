Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally responded to attacks by Kenya Kwanza politicians over tax evasion allegations.

Speaking at the late professor George Magoha’s home yesterday, Uhuru disregarded attempts by President William Ruto to go after his family over tax evasion allegations.

Uhuru picked up the cue from Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who had likened the attacks on Uhuru to a time when a section of MPs in the eighth Parliament conspired to dispossess former President Moi of his land and residence.

Kalonzo gave credit to former President Mwai Kibaki for stopping the plot and handing over the title deed to Moi.

While alluding to this, the former president affirmed that they would not interfere with the operations of the ruling government.

“Don’t worry about these people who are making noise, people who have nothing else to do will always make noise.

“That’s life. We’ll mind our business,” Uhuru stated.

Kalonzo criticised the Kenya Kwanza administration for hunting the retired president – four months after he left office.

“What would George do on hearing that his number one is now being victimized? I want to tell you Kenyans if anybody was today going to victimize President Uhuru Kenyatta, I don’t know what would happen to this country because he was Magoha’s boss,” Kalonzo posed.

A section of Mt Kenya Senators had demanded a probe into Uhuru’s businesses for the past ten years.

The legislators urged President William Ruto to order an audit into the tax waivers allegedly enjoyed by the former Head of State since ascending into office.

