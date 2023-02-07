Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Parliament has launched a formal inquiry into tax deals between the government and individuals after the handshake between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This follows President William Ruto’s order requiring everyone to pay tax irrespective of their status.

Speaking in his office yesterday, the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah revealed that he wrote to the Treasury demanding documentation on the tax deals entered after the 2018 handshake.

Ichung’wah wants the National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof Njuguna Ndung’u to reveal information on waivers and incentives offered to individuals and firms.

“I have today written to the Treasury CS requesting information on all tax reliefs, exemptions, and waivers that were granted from January 2018 to date,” he stated.

Ichung’wah claimed that some of Uhuru’s appointees allegedly used their offices to illegally exempt themselves, their companies, and their allies from paying taxes.

The lawmaker demanded records of tax incentives offered to any companies which were awarded development tenders during Uhuru’s last four years in office.

“I asked the CS to provide information on tax incentives granted to firms or companies under a contractual agreement entered into with the government for the implementation of various capital projects within the period,” he added.

The Kikuyu MP claimed that some contractors, especially foreign ones, colluded with state officials to abuse the incentives they applied for.

The resolve was allegedly informed by a discrepancy in the records at the Treasury and the office of the Auditor General.

“A casual look at what has been given to Parliament by the Auditor General’s office indicates that not all waivers that were granted over the period were communicated to her office,” he pointed out.

Ruto’s government wants, among others, Uhuru and his family, to remit taxes to the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST