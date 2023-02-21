Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – UFC fighter Kamaru Usman reportedly has a net worth of around $3m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This number takes into account Usman’s current UFC deal, his endorsements with Reebok and Trifecta, and several fight accomplishments in the sport as a highly-ranked welterweight fighter.

According to Sporting News, Usman currently has a base salary of $600,000 annually.

This amount can be improved based on how many bonuses he can win during UFC events over the calendar year, with Performance of the Night, Fight of the Night, Submission of the Night and Knockout of the Night all up for grabs.

Usman has been in several high-profile fights during his illustrious MMA career, and according to MMASalaries, the biggest payday of his career so far took place at UFC 251, where he defended his welterweight belt against Jorge Masvidal.

Usman reportedly earned $1,423,333 overall for the bout, with $600,000 as a base salary, $783,333 in estimated PPV payout and $40,000 in reported sponsorship pay.