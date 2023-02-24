Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Nakuru County Senator Tabitha Karanja has inadvertently revealed how President William Ruto will go scot-free even when he does not deliver his promises come 2027.

Speaking during an interview, Tabitha noted that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s continued protests against the government will be Ruto’s excuse for not delivering come 2027.

According to Karanja, if Ruto fails to deliver on his campaign promises come 2027, he will blame it on Azimio’s mass actions.

“We just need to give this government time so that we can deliver. I know because I am an employer that if you give somebody an opportunity to give excuses, after two years, President Ruto will say we disturbed him…he will say you called people, rallied them, instead of letting people work,” she said.

“Why don’t you give him time, so that after 5 years, you will ask him…but now, he will have excuses to give us.”

She asked Raila and his Azimio to give Ruto ample time to deliver on his campaign promises and then ask him after five years, then he will have no excuse.

