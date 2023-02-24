Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 24 February 2023 – An uber driver has left his boss counting losses after destroying his vehicle.
The rogue driver gave the car to his girlfriend to drive it after coming from a night party and as they were going back home, she crashed it.
The car was badly damaged after it plunged into a river.
The photo of the badly damaged car was shared on a Facebook group formed by Uber Drivers and potential employers warned to employ the said driver at their own risk.
Check out the post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
