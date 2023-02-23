Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Two schoolboys have appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of a 17-year-old.

The teens aged 14 and 16, are accused of stabbing to death Harley Brown, in West Yorkshire. He was fatally wounded in a machete attack in Kings Mill Lane, Huddersfield, at 3.56am on Monday, February 20.

Police responded to reports of Harley lying on the ground. He was taken to hospital but died from his wound later that day.

His devastated family today paid tribute to the teenager saying he had a ‘loving personality’ with a ‘beautiful smile’

They said: ‘Harley’s mother, two sisters, brother, niece, family and all his friends are deeply saddened.

‘Harley will always be remembered for his loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour.

‘He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time.’

Harley’s alleged killers, who cannot be identified because of their ages appeared at Leeds Youth Court this morning and were remanded into custody.

Thursday morning a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – have been charged with Harley’s murder.

Two males aged 15 and 19 who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two females aged 17 and 19 who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action taken.

Brett Whitehead, Harley’s cousin, said: ‘He’s a good kid with the most respect anyone could have – if you did good by him, he did more than good by you.

‘He had manners, he was just getting himself on the right track and was taken way too early.

‘He will forever be with us in our hearts and minds with his cheeky little smile spreading joy.’

Danny Stephenson, Harley’s uncle, wrote: ‘Rest easy now Harley, uncle Dan loves you.

‘No matter what people may say or think of this lad his heart was always pure.’