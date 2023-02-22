Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has painted a picture of how Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s top leadership is looting the country like there is no tomorrow.

According to Alai, Kenya kwanza Alliance leaders led by President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have allowed Cabinet Secretaries to loot billions of taxpayers’ money without mercy.

Alai said this week he met two cabinet secretaries, who were broke like church mice in August, who were buying expensive shirts at Yaya centre.

The blogger said the two cabinet secretaries bought Stefano Ricci shirts worth Sh 270,000 each.

“Two cabinet ministers who were almost broke in August are now buying Ksh 270,000 Stefano Ricci shirts from a shop in Yaya Center, “ Alai said on his Twitter page.

In a nutshell, Alai said corruption in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is just out of the ordinary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST