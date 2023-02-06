Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Two politicians associated with Azimio La Umoja Alliance have been arrested after being involved in a gold scam in the Kilimani area.

The two are; Steve Okute who contested for the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat in 2022 on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket and Bruno Otieno Liende who contested for the Suna East Parliamentary seat in Migori County as an Independent candidate but he was supporting Azimio.

According to a source, the duo was apprehended after the victim, identified as Marjorie Grant, an American-based investor living in Los Angeles, California, filed a report with the police.

Okute was the first to be arrested before the detectives went to Otieno’s palatial home in Kitusuru, Nairobi County.

Okute was found in possession of a loaded Baretta Pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The sleuths also discovered heavy metallic boxes at this residence, which they believe were used to store vital information that is currently assisting the officers in their investigations.

Detectives have recovered two firearms and over 470 rounds of ammunition of 9mm and 5.56 mm calibre, after arresting 10 suspects believed to have defrauded $534,000 (Sh67.3 million) from two American citizens,” DCI stated.

Others who were arrested in the raid include; Samuel Waithika Gathuru, Kaisarios Loamms, Odhiambo Tobias Patrobas, Oketch Moses, Patrick Mugabe, Elisha Mbandi, Teddy Zamora, and Siva Sakthi Veru.

