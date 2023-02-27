Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 26, 2023 – Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has fired at least 200 members of staff at Twitter after revealing the firm is experiencing a “massive drop in revenue”.

The cuts made over the weekend equate to around 10 percent of Twitter Inc’s workforce, the New York Times (NYT) reported late on Sunday, adding that it marks the latest round of job cuts since Mr. Musk took over the social media site in October.

On Sunday, Musk Tweeted: ‘Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.’

The latest layoff targeted product managers, data scientists, and engineers and include product manager and Musk devotee Esther Crawford who led the launch of paid subscription service Twitter Blue.

The layoffs impacted the largest number of people at the company since half the company was laid off in November last year.

Employees discovered they were set to lose their jobs after they found themselves unable to log in to their emails and work computers.

Musk told employees during a meeting in late November that no more plans for staff reductions were being made. But staff suspected another wave of cuts was coming this month after they suddenly lost access to their Slack channel last week.

On Saturday night, some found they had been logged out of their emails and laptops.

The latest cuts primarily hit product managers including Crawford, as well as data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, according to the New York Times.

The staff took to an anonymous platform for verified workers to detail the cuts as they unfolded at the weekend.

‘People receive email at 2am on Saturday and access cut immediately. This will go down as one of the most extreme layoff in entire corporate history,’ read a post on Blind.

The poster claimed layoffs hit the project management department the hardest and were spread across human relations, sales and marketing, engineering, and finance.

Crawford, who before joining Twitter founded a small screen-sharing and video chat app called Squad, which Twitter acquired in 2020, was among those laid off.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, who created the design studio Ueno, which the company bought in 2021, was also removed from his position at Twitter.

Martijn de Kuijper, a senior project manager, said he found out about lay off after being locked out of his email account.

The dismissal of much of the product team has led some to speculate that Musk is preparing to bring in entirely new teams.