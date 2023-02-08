Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Turkish second-division side, Yeni Matalyaspor have confirmed that goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has passed away at the age of 28 after the country was hit with a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Turkey and Syria were both hit by the devastating earthquake on Sunday night, February 5, while families were still asleep.

Turkaslan was reported missing on Monday, and the club have now paid tribute to their goalkeeper after he was confirmed dead on Tuesday.

‘Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,’ the club tweeted.

‘We will not forget you, beautiful person.’

The natural disaster has caused tragedies across Turkey and Syria, with at least 5,100 killed and thousands more injured.

Tremors were also heard as far as Egypt, Lebanon, and the island of Cyprus.

Turkaslan had made two appearances in the Turkish Cup [Ziraat Turkiye Kupasi] this season and was yet to have a league outing for the side.