Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – More than 11,000 people have died in strong earthquakes that shook along the border of Turkey and Syria as rescuers continue to search for survivors.

Officials and medics said 8,574 people have died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria, bringing the total to 11,236.

Rescue teams from over 24 countries have joined the local emergency personnel, and aid from around the world is being pledged towards helping Turkey and Syria during these times.

According to AP reports, the scale of destruction from the 7.8 magnitude quake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread so wide, including in areas isolated by Syria’s ongoing civil war that many are still waiting for help.

In the Turkish city of Malatya, bodies were placed side by side on the ground, covered in blankets, while rescuers waited for funeral vehicles to pick them up.

Aid agencies and emergency workers say the death toll is likely to increase further with many people still trapped under the rubble, and freezing weather conditions hampering rescue efforts.