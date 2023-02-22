Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed the deal that he made with the European Union Business Council to support his election during the August 9, 2022, General Election.

While attending the EU-Kenya Business Forum held at Nairobi County, the President divulged the intricacies of the deal he sealed back then.

According to Ruto, he shared with the EU council on February 15, 2022, about his vision of what he would do should he be elected as president, and they backed him.

“A year ago, I engaged the EU Business Council and shared my vision of the business environment and rule of the game.”

“I expressed my commitment with regard to the institutionalization of our government and sound institutional quality and rule of the law,” the President explained the deal’s scope.

The agreement was made in regard to revenue collection, judiciary and police reforms according to the Head of State.

“I wish to confirm to you that I have made progress in implementing those undertakings,” he assured the EU delegation attending the forum.

Ruto announced that he had made revenue collection streamlined and appealing to investors.

The President further revealed how reforms in the police sector had created a conducive environment for investors.

“The Inspector General of Police is now an accounting officer making the police force independent in handling all matters to do with the security of property and life of Kenyans and investors,” he explained how he held his part of the bargain.

Ruto further revealed that the February 2022 meeting had discussed the need to reform the Judiciary so as to encourage investors from the crucial EU bloc.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.