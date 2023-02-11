Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Donald Trump attacked Rihanna on social media ahead of the pop singer’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

Trump posted on Truth Social: ‘Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!’

Trump’s attack on Rihanna comes just two days before the singer headlines the Super Bowl’s half time show.

His post was shared after Texas Republican congressman Ronny Jackson urged the NFL to pull Rihanna from the Sunday’s show after the Barbadian singer spray painted ‘F**k Donald Trump’ at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

Jackson, the Trump’s White House doctor, said in a social media post, ‘She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap’ Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!’

In 2019, Rihanna took aim at Trump during his presidency, calling him ‘the most mentally ill man in America’ in an interview with Vogue.

In 2020, Rihanna went to the famed Cadillac Ranch in Texas to spray paint the words, ‘F**k Donald Trump’. The singer posted a photo of her graffiti on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Art.’

Meanwhile, social media users have taken to Twitter to defend Rihanna and blast Trump.

