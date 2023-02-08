Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – A tribunal formed to investigate the conduct of High Court Judge Said Chitembwe has recommended to President William Ruto to sack him for gross misconduct.

The tribunal chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Mumbi Ngugi stated that Chitembwe is guilty of six accusations and not fit to continue serving as High Court Judge.

“Having considered the evidence and our findings that all the six allegations have been proved. We find his conduct was in breach of the judicial code of conduct and amounted to gross misconduct.

“We recommend that he be removed from the office of the judge,” Ngugi said.

The decision brought to an end his 13-year career as Judge in the judiciary in which he has been suspended twice to face charges of corruption and allegations of gross misconduct.

State House spokesman Hussein Mohamed confirmed that President Ruto had received the tribunal’s report and will wait for 10 days before gazetting the official sacking of the judge and his removal from the bench.

