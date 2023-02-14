Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir, alias Toto, has been accused of nepotism.

This is after it emerged that she has employed her immediate family members and relatives at her office.

According to a case filed by two Bomet residents, Toto is said to have handpicked six of her close family relatives to work in her office with a Ksh612,000 cumulatively monthly salary out of the Ksh811,000 the total amount paid to all the staff employed in her office.

In the suit filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, the petitioners’ Collins Barno and Stanley Kiprotich Bii claim that the MP failed to adhere to minimum requirements of transparency, fair competition, merit and integrity.

The six persons are Bett Kipkirui (county manager office of women representative), Dominic Mutai (deputy manager), Sheila Chep’ngeno (county coordinator), Josephat Kiplangat (field officer), Pius Kiplangat (communications officer), Emmanuel Kipkorir (media personnel. They are listed as interested parties in the suit.

According to the petitioners, the action of the Woman Representative of employing her relatives in a public office is not only an act of nepotism but also prejudicial to the adherence to the rule of law in the running of the public office.

The petitioners claim that they were waiting to apply for the jobs once advertised but they were later surprised that Chepkorir had handpicked family members and relatives.

According to the petitioners, the six relatives taking home 75 per cent of the total monthly salaries in the payroll allocated in the office are suspected of wanting to defraud the government.

The petitioners want the court to declare that the appointment of the six family members by Chepkorir to the public office as support staff in the office of Bomet county Women Representative as null and void, unlawful and unconditional.

The petitioners challenge the appointment made by Chepkorir, claiming that the public was not allowed to participate in the process, hence the recruitment was unlawful and constitutes unfair labour practice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.