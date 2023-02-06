Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, is said to be among few Kenyans who have benefitted from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, going by the life he is living after he was appointed to the lucrative docket.

For those who don’t know, the Transport and Infrastructure ministry is where cartels work in cahoots with senior officers for kickbacks in the form of billions of shillings in reward for tenders.

Since his appointment, Murkomen is said to be swimming in money and he is said to have stopped buying his clothes from boutiques in Nairobi and started importing from major European cities.

One of his friends confided to us that he has even bought Brioni suits from Italy and a Hublot watch worth approx Sh 1.7 million.

Murkomen‘s sudden rise from rags to riches has disappointed hustlers who came out in millions to vote for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government hoping their lives will be improved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST