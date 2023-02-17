Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 February 2023 – A middle-aged man in Eldoret is said to have committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment after being fired.

The deceased worked in the apartment as a casual worker.

He was reportedly fired after missing work to take care of his ailing wife.

He explained the unfortunate situation to the manager in a bid to save his job but his efforts were futile, prompting him to end his life.

He died after sustaining serious injuries.

The incident comes at a time when many Kenyans are battling depression due to harsh economic times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.