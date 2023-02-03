Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – A family in Kirinyaga County is mourning after a 28-year-old man died on Thursday while celebrating his birthday in the company of his wife and a friend.

The deceased, Kelvin Muthomi, reportedly slipped and fell at the Nyamindi fall at 4 PM as his wife and friend watched helplessly.

He had requested a day off from work to celebrate his birthday when the tragedy happened.

“We are told he slipped and drowned by villagers who alerted the area assistant chief and the police officers before informing his relatives in Meru,” one of his colleagues said.

A local chief confirmed the incident and said the body is yet to be retrieved.

He advised the residents to be cautious despite the dry season.

The body is still been searched.

“We are hoping we will retrieve his body today after looking for him yesterday for three hours. It was tough searching for the body yesterday,” Margaret Muthoni, a resident said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.