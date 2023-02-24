Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Toyin Lawani did a semi-nude photoshoot ahead of her birthday.

The mother-of-three covered herself from the waist down but left her upper body bare.

She covered her nipples with nipple pasties.

In the caption, she wrote that it is 5 days to her birthday.

See her post and photos below