Tuesday, 21 February 2023 – A 27-year-old lady who works as a waitress is crying for justice after she was assaulted by her boyfriend and left nursing serious injuries.

She returned home from work and they argued over what they would prepare for dinner.

The perpetrator, 24-year-old David Ochieng, who was drunk when the incident occurred, picked a rungu and hockey stick and beat her.

He then started strangling her and threatened to kill her.

This is not the first time that Ochieng has assaulted his girlfriend.

Every time she leaves him, he keeps stalking her.

She has since reported the matter to the police.

