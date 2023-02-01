Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Tottenham’s coach, Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder after suffering severe abdominal pain

According to the club, Conte will have the operation on Wednesday February 1, in Italy.

He had been suffering from abdominal pain at the end of last week. The pain worsened around the Preston game and then became severe while he was in Turin, where his wife and daughter have continued to live since his move to Spurs.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with cholecystitis, an inflammation of the gallbladder usually caused by gallstones, and advised to undergo immediate surgery.

Assistant manager Cristian Stellini stepped in as the Spurs players returned to training on Tuesday and the transfer deals on deadline day involved chairman Daniel Levy and the recruitment team led by managing director Fabio Paratici, and were not affected by his absence.

Conte will remain in Italy for the operation and immediate recuperation and will return to London when able.

Stellini will assume control in his absence and plans to step in for the scheduled media duties on Friday, ahead of the Premier League clash with champions City, little more than a fortnight after Spurs were beaten 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.