Monday, February 26, 2023 – British boxer, Tommy Fury has defeated Jake Paul via a split decision in Saudi Arabia on Monday morning, February 27.

Fury emerged victorious with the judges calling the fight 76-73, 76-73, 74-75 in his favour.

This fight between the British former Love Island contestant and an American who found fame through YouTube was the result of over two years of social media war.

According to the fight report, Fury, who had to rise from a knockdown in the last round, boxed better overall, landed better jabs and caught Paul with right-hand counters.

One judge scored the bout in Paul’s favour, making it 75-74, but the other two both had it for Fury, each scoring 76-73.

Fury declared afterwards: “For the past two-and-a-half years, this is all that’s consumed my life. Tonight I made my own legacy – I am Tommy Fury.

“I had a dream I would win, people doubted me, but everyone can take note now.

“I had the world on me, pressure on my shoulders and I came through. This is a world title fight to me, this is my destiny, my fate.”