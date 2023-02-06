Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 6, 2023 – President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza minions are not about to abandon the church anytime soon despite criticism from Raila Odinga’s Azimio which has raised concerns about the number of times the Kenya Kwanza team has attended church services instead of working for people.

Speaking yesterday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua dismissed the critics, saying they will go to church whether Raila’s Azimio likes it or not.

Since taking the oath of office on September 13, 2022, the Head of State has traversed the country, holding thanksgiving and prayer services in various churches in different counties.

According to Gachagua, going to church will be a routine every Sunday, until their five-year term comes to an end.

“I have seen our distractors are very concerned that we come to church every Sunday. I read the papers and they said this is your 28th Sunday service since you came to office. I want to save them that task of counting, we will be in church for 52 Sundays every year, for the next 5 year,” DP Gachagua said during a thanksgiving service at the Deliverance Church International, Ruai, Nairobi.

The second in command added that William Ruto’s win in the 2022 election was a result of prayers and that it is through prayers that the President will gain wisdom to steer the country into economic prosperity.

Next Sunday, DP Gachagua said, the Kenya Kwanza administration will be in Nakuru for National Prayer Day.

“Nakuru is important, in 2017 Uhuru Kenyatta and you (William Ruto) went to Nakuru and prayed for victory, and you made a commitment that if God gives you the victory, you shall return to Nakuru. That never happened after March 9, when Raila came into government, he convinced the retired president that prayers are not necessary,” he said.

DP Gachagua claimed that as a result of not going back to Nakuru to give thanks, the country got into an economic crisis.

According to him, the National prayer day in Nakuru will be to give thanks for the 2017 victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.