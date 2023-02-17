Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 February 2023 – A Nairobi man planned a revenge mission after finding out that a caretaker has been sleeping with his girlfriend.

He discovered the secret affair between his girlfriend and the caretaker after snooping through her phone.

He decided to revenge by sleeping with the caretaker’s wife.

He went ahead and leaked the photos on Telegram.

The aggrieved man said that although the caretaker’s wife is not beautiful like his girlfriend, his heart is at peace after exerting revenge.

Check out the expose on Telegram.

Photo of the caretaker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.