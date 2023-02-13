Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party will never let traitors and the perpetrators of the bloodless coup in the party go unpunished.

The party has now begun the process of stripping Nominated MP Sabina Chege of her role as the Minority Whip in the National Assembly after meeting with President William Ruto without Uhuru’s blessings.

Chege was also among those who purportedly suspended Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Vice Chair David Murathe.

Speaking during an Azimio rally in Busia yesterday, Kioni instructed Azimio MPs to kickstart the de-whipping process when the NA sittings resume.

He accused her and nominated Senator Fatuma Dullo of betraying the party, arguing that they should be stripped of the positions assigned to them by virtue of being part of Jubilee.

“The seat we had given Sabina Chege of the Whip of the Minority, we have done away with it and we are calling on Azimio MPs to ensure that she no longer holds the position from Tuesday because she has already joined Kenya Kwanza.”

“Even her Senate counterpart Fatuma Dullo, who joined Kenya Kwanza should relinquish her seat because it belongs to Azimio,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.