Monday, February 6, 2023 – The popularity of President William Ruto and his government is fading faster than anticipated.

Since taking power, the prices of commodities have continued to rise despite the promise by President William Ruto to reduce the cost of living immediately after taking over the leadership of the country.

Ruto has continued to introduce new taxes from right, left, and center which has made life more difficult for the hustlers whose life he promised to improve through his bottom-up economics.

So messed up is the economy that even Third Way Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has now dumped Ruto despite supporting him during the 2022 election.

Speaking yesterday, Aukot accused Ruto of hoodwinking Kenyans to elect him.

He noted that from what he has seen and what is happening in the country, Ruto’s government will be a one-term president.

He termed the so-called plan by Ruto as a hoax

“This will be a one-term government. Now we know the Kenya Kwanza campaign promises were all lies.

“Even the hyped “Plan” was a hoax,” Aukot stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST