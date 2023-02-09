Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 09 February 2023 – A social media user has shared a photo of an injured sex worker who was reportedly assaulted by a client at the infamous Casino brothel in downtown Nairobi.
The client assaulted her with a bottle of while fighting over payment.
Casino is an infamous brothel in downtown Nairobi and word has it that a case of super gonorrhea has been reported there.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
