Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Three police officers were shot dead after they were ambushed by suspected Pokot bandits.

The heavily armed bandits are said to have stripped naked the police officers and made away with their uniforms, guns, and ammunition during the 8 am incident.

Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said the officers killed were heading to the scene where the bandits had attacked a vehicle ferrying passengers to Turkana, shot and injured two people, and took off with livestock from a neighbouring village on Friday.

The team of police officers who came face to face with the bandits along the highway comprised officers from GSU, the Administration Police, Rapid Deployment Unit, and officers from the local police station.

The identity of one of the officers shot dead has been revealed.

His name is Shadrack and was based at Lokichar police station.

