Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, may lose his parliamentary seat just like that for meeting President William Ruto at State House without former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s blessings.

This is after Raila’s ODM threatened to deregister him from the party list; something that may force him to lose his seat.

In a letter, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch called for the deregistration of Jalang’o from the ODM party for betraying Raila with Ruto’s meeting.

He noted that the actions of the legislator did not embody the framework of the party.

He added that the leadership of the party had seven days to take disciplinary action against Jalang’o and the other alleged rebels.

“Their actions do not only fly in the face of the entire legal framework governing political parties’ membership but have also caused immense embarrassment, ridicule, anxiety and disgust among the members of the Orange Democratic Movement Party and its party leadership at large,” read in part the letter.

Other members who were proposed for deregistration and punishment included Tom Ojienda, Gideon Ochanda, Caroli Omondi, Elisha Odhiambo, Paul Abuor, and Mark Nyamita.

