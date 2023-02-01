Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – A heartbroken man has taken to social media to narrate what he went through after marrying a lady who was pregnant with another man’s child.

He met the lady when she was four months pregnant and even named her newborn son after his father.

All seemed okay but after being together for one year, things turned south.

Read the man’s post narrating what he went through.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.