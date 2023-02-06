Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang has revealed the reason why the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration is frustrating former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Sang, a close ally of President William Ruto, said they are targeting the Kenyatta family because Uhuru has refused to retire from active politics.

Sang said Uhuru should emulate late former Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki, who retired from active politics once their tenure ended.

Uhuru retired in August last year but he has been active in politics by being involved in activities of Azimio La Umoja Alliance.

The former President is reportedly funding the activities of the Azimio alliance and this appears to have sent panic in the state house and this may be the main reason why the Kenyattas have become a target of Ruto’s government.

The government claims the Kenyattas owe the government billions of money in unpaid tax.

The Kenyan DAILY POST