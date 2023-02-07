Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has reacted to the ongoing push by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto to resign.

In reference to Raila Odinga’s ‘Ruto Must Go’ calls on Sunday in Kibra, Ngunyi wondered where Raila wants Ruto to go.

Mutahi advised Raila Odinga to change his strategies if he wants to defeat William Ruto in 2027.

“Ruto Must Go. Go where? go back to Statehouse in 2027? This is the only thing that Babaman can stop. And the question is this: Can he? The answer is: “…You cannot use an old map to find new lands..” Ngunyi opined.

On Sunday, Raila listed reasons why he feels President William Ruto is not fit to be the President of Kenya.

“Kenyans deserve a regime elected through a fair and transparent process. We stand with the people of this nation in their quest for justice and democracy, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are respected. Ruto Must GO!” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister also claimed that Ruto is trying to replace the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with commissioners who could be swayed by the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST