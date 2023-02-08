Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 8, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence after 30 Jubilee Party Members of Parliament abandoned Azimio One Kenya Alliance and pledged to work with President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The 30 MPs led by nominated MP Sabina Chege met Ruto at State House, Nairobi and assured him that they will support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government in uplifting the lives of Kenyans.

Reacting to the MPs’ decision, Uhuru through Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, said he was very disappointed with the MPs’ move but quoted Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin who said “Better Fewer But Better”.

“I will not be surprised if Jubilee Party MPs follow this path of political chicanery. “Better fewer but better” Lenin,” Kioni said.

The same words were used on Tuesday by Kisumu County governor, Prof. Anyang Nyongo, who castigated nine ODM lawmakers who visited the State House to meet President William Ruto.

