Monday, February 27, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has finally spoken after details emerged that he could be banned from travelling to the United States and Europe for ‘destabilising’ a democratically elected government.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government, under the leadership of President William Ruto, has petitioned the United States and European Union, to declare Raila a ‘persona non grata’ for trying to overthrow a ‘democratically elected’ government through his protest rallies.

Speaking on Sunday during an opposition rally in Western Kenya, Raila said he has no problem with the West imposing sanctions on him as long as they agree that “Kenya’s problems must be fixed by Kenyans themselves”.

Raila said attempts by Ruto and his allies to get the USA and allied countries to ban him from stepping foot in their countries are “mere hot air and acts of cowardice”.

Article 34 of the constitution gives Kenyans the freedom to express themselves and to picket and we shall fight for our rights whether they like it or not”, Raila said, insisting that Ruto’s administration is illegitimate.

The former premier said his main objective is to have electoral injustices ended and ensure the will of the people is respected.

“We respect our friendly countries. We have had and continue having a cordial relationship with our friends, but they should also know that our internal affairs must be dealt with by ourselves,” Raila stated.

