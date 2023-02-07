Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has spoken after nine Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) lawmakers met President William Ruto on Tuesday and pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The lawmakers who met Ruto include Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent) Felix Odiwuor (Jalang’o-Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo), Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

In a tweet, Ahmednasir singled out Omondi and Ojienda whom he termed as smart people, over the move to meet Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

“Smart politicians always find a way to work with the government for the betterment of their constituencies…and I know Caroli and Prof Ojienda are very smart dudes,” Ahmednasir said.

