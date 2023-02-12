Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando has reacted after former President Uhuru Kenyatta said he is firmly in Azimio One Kenya Alliance and he supports Raila Odinga who he claimed is his party leader.

Speaking in Kisumu after attending the burial of former Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha in Gem, Siaya County on Saturday, Uhuru said despite being silent for some months he is still a firm supporter of Raila and Azimio.

The move by Uhuru Kenyatta to declare his political position in the country has opened a new conversation in the political arena.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Kabando who ditched Azimio last week, said it is good news to see Uhuru team up with Raila Odinga to oversight President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA) government.

“A strong opposition is very necessary in a nascent democracy.

“Uhuru’s declaration that he’ll be active in AZIMIO is the best news post2022 elections. Kenya will be much better with an organised strong official opposition. RAILA-UHURU oversight on UDA is potent! Good for Kenya!,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.