Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 – Club DaPlace is a popular entertainment joint in Kisumu city where revelers flock to be entertained by naked ladies.

Although it looks like just a normal club during the day, the trendy joint becomes a strip club at night.

Naked slay queens take to the stage to entertain the revelers.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.