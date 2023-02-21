Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – American actress, Gabrielle Union showered encomium on singer Tems after her performance at the NBA All-Star Game weekend last night.

Tems together with Burna Boy and Rema performed at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game Weekend which took place at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, February 19.

After her performance, Gabrielle Union linked up with Tems and praised the singer. “There is only one Tems, this is the Queen, “‘ the actress said in the video.

Tems also met with legendary rapper Fat Joe before she was introduced to former NBA star Dwyane Wade by his wife, Gabrielle union.

Watch the video below