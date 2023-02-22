Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has no chance against Azimio Leader Raila Odinga if elections were to be repeated.

This was revealed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor and a renowned Political Analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi.

According to Ngunyi, the recent proposal to increase school fees for universities from Sh16,000 to Sh52,000 per semester is a real deal-breaker for Ruto.

This is after the proposal incensed students to demonstrate, accusing Ruto and his government of favoring the rich and ignoring the hustlers who they promised to elevate in the run-up to the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Besides, the fact that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that Kenya belongs to a certain clique of people and not everyone, and the fact that Ruto has not fulfilled his campaign pledge of reducing the high cost of living, has emboldened Kenyans to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s revolution to overthrow Kenya Kwanza government.

“Dear Ruto, instead of raising the fees just declare universities are only entitled to rich families. RIGGY G confirmed the government belongs to a certain company not all Kenyans. Kenya Kwanza has no chance against Azimio if elections were to be REPEATED!!” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST