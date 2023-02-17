Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 February 2023 – DeMathew’s wives Carolyne and Safarina no longer see each other eye to eye, three years after he died in a grisly road accident.

According to well-placed sources, Carolyne has moved to the court after Sarafina denied her a share of royalties earned from Demathew’s music.

Carolyne revealed in an interview with a local publication that their differences started last year.

“Our differences arose last year because of DeMathew’s royalties. We have been sharing his dues but when I started my Youtube channel, my co-widow blocked me from sharing our husband’s dues,” she said.

Carolyne further accused Safarina of teaming up with some of DeMathew’s relatives to frustrate her.

They reportedly chased her from DeMathew’s ancestral home, where she had lived for the five years that she was married to the late benga singer.

Before Carolyne made up her mind to move to the court, she tried to reach out to her co-wife and even sent an arbitrator but her efforts bore no fruits.

She has filed a suit at the High Court demanding to be included as a beneficiary of DeMathew’s royalties.

“This is the thing, we have been sharing our husband’s proceeds for three years. I want the Judge to declare whether the move was just. I am fighting for my rights,” she said.

