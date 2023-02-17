Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – President William Ruto has reportedly recalled former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua to help get things back on track.

This is after it emerged that things went haywire since he took over from Uhuru in September last year.

According to sources, Ruto’s Chief of Staff Felix Koskei has been unable to steady the ship, forcing him to recall Kinyua, a hands-on and extremely experienced on matters of public service, to guide him.

The sources intimated that Felix Koskei messed things up in State House big time due to inexperience, attracting the wrath of Ruto, who had to swallow his pride and seek help from Uhuru’s man.

Ruto allegedly offered Kinyua a handsome reward that made him come out of his retirement to resolve the crisis for him.

How long he will stay there is still unknown, but the sources said Ruto might need him for much longer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST