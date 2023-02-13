Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 February 2023 – Netizens have reacted to photos of two ladies spotted at Spiral Lounge in Kiambu indulging in alcohol while half-naked.

They were wearing tiny booty shorts that paraded their flesh to anyone who cared to see.

A section of Netizens wondered how they managed to get out of their houses without creating attention in their neighborhoods.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.