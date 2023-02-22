Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Actress, Ese Eriata has advised people to stop searching for the perfect person as such an individual doesn’t exist.

In a post shared on her Snapchat, Ese opined that people should just learn how to choose their “satan” wisely.

See her post below