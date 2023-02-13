Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 13 February 2023 – Randy Kenyan men have formed a new group on Facebook where they discuss their sexual escapades.

A lady identified as Shiko is trending in the group.

This is what she reportedly does to men.

Read the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.