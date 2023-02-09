Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Nigerian ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, argues that in marriage, there is nothing like equality as the husband should always be the head at all times.

He shared this opinion on his Instagram page.

It reads;

‘‘The happiest marriages happen when women choose, of their own free will, to marry men that they want to follow and obey. The unhappiest marriages occur when women choose to marry men they do not want to follow and obey. There is no equality in marriage. The husband should always be the head! When a man says to a woman, ‘will you be my wife’’, he is actually applying for a job. The job to be her boss, pay her bills, and to protect and honour her. If you are not ready for the job, then do not apply for it! And if you do not want a boss, then do not accept his proposal. Forget wokeness. This simple rule will solve 90% of the problems in modern marriage.”