Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Canadian singer, The Weeknd has made history as the first artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, days after releasing a remix of his track Die for You with Ariana Grande.

The news was confirmed by the digital music service on Monday, and the new milestone puts him way ahead of Miley Cyrus, who has 82.5 million listeners, Taylor Swift with 80.3 million, and rapper Drake, who has 68.6 million, according to Billboard.

His latest collaboration, which was an instant hit with fans, marks the fourth time that he joined forces with Grande to work on a song.

The latest milestone comes days after releasing his televised concert, Live at SoFi Stadium, which documented one of his sold-out shows in Los Angeles.

Over his career, the Canadian singer has won four Grammy Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards and has been nominated for an Oscar and an Emmy.

In 2021, the Toronto-based musician’s hit Blinding Lights became the first song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to remain in the Top 10 for an entire year.

The upbeat track from the artist, whose full name is Abel Tesfaye, previously set a record by remaining in the Top 5 for 43 weeks.