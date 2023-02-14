Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – A farmer and entrepreneur, Cynthia Adanne Agwu, has said she will never date a man who makes less money than her.

According to her, the stress is not always worth it.

‘One resolution I made this year – is never to have anything to do with a man whom I am financially better than. The stress is not always worth it. Before now I don’t mind but my choice have changed. ‘ she said in a Facebook post on Monday, February 13, 2023.