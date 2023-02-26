Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 26 February 2023 – A club bouncer saved many lives after he overpowered and disarmed a young man who stormed a popular entertainment joint in Nigeria armed with an AK47 rifle.

The man’s mission was to kill as many people as he could.

He entered the club and started shooting randomly at revellers.

According to reports, the man had earlier been involved in a scuffle at the club.

He stormed out of the club breathing fire and returned a few moments later armed with an AK-47 rifle.

He started shooting randomly, leaving the revelers scampering for safety.

Luckily, the club’s bouncer identified as Harrison managed to disarm him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.