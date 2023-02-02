Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 02 February 2023 – The Bungoma man claiming to be Jesus now claims he knows the number of Nairobi residents who will make it to heaven.

The controversial preacher, who is commonly known as Jesus of Tongaren, revealed that only 168, 000 people in the entire world will enter heaven.

Out of these, only 2 people will be from Nairobi and they are yet to be born.

“In Nairobi, only two people will be saved and are yet to be born,” he said in an interview.

His sect members are reportedly preparing a big party to welcome ‘God’ in the compound of their leader later this month.

The sect members believe that Jesus of Tongaren’s compound at Lukhokwe village is the Biblical Jerusalem – the city in which Jesus Christ was brought up as a child, preached the gospel, and performed several miracles.

Everyone in the church is referred to as an angel or prophetess and the sect members are prohibited from using their official names.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.